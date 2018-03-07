Support ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ agenda – Akwetey tells Minority

The Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey has called on the Minority in Parliament to get involved in the ‘Ghana beyond Aid’ agenda being pursued by President Akufo-Addo.

The barely two-year-old Akufo-Addo presidency is pursuing a self-sufficient Ghana agenda and called on the citizenry for support in order to achieve it.

In his speech at the 61st Independence Day anniversary Tuesday, Mr. Akufo-Addo said: “Mismanagement, corruption and high fiscal deficits have become the hallmarks of our economy, which we finance through borrowing and foreign aid. It is time to pursue a path to prosperity and self-respect for our nation.

“A Ghana Beyond Aid is a prosperous and self-confident Ghana that is in charge of its economic destiny. It is not a pie in the sky notion, other countries, including some of our peers at independence have done exactly that. It is doable and we must believe that what others, with less resources, have done, we can do”.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday, Dr. Akwetey commended the President for projecting a positive national agenda.

“When our donors are gone, we should be able to support ourselves as a country with the resources we have. We’ll have to see the opposition party playing its role in achieving the goals set by the President. We will all benefit from industrial development. The President is re-positioning the Nation Building Development agenda and I think it is a good thing”.

Also commenting on the speech, Communications consultant Dr. Messan Mawugbe said the President intended to make Ghanaians proud with his remarks.

“Paying attention to the speech, the legacy is to make Ghana proud. We can only do that when we are able to grow and develop without aid.The President spoke about the fight against corruption. When we fight corruption, there will be more resources and we can take care of ourselves as a country”.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com