There’ll be no mercy for miscreants – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the realisation of his vision of Ghana Beyond Aid will come to naught if there is no peace in Ghana.

According to Akufo-Addo, “the primary requirement for prosperity is peace. The first obligation on any government is to ensure the safety and security of the citizenry. As your president, this is an obligation I accept, and I am determined to discharge faithfully.”

The President noted that “the recent spate of armed robberies is totally unacceptable. I will work to ensure that citizens are able to go about their daily duties in the confidence that they are safe. No miscreant will have the space to terrorize citizens and generate a sense of insecurity in our country,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Tuesday, 6th March, 2018, at the country’s 61st Independence Day celebration, at the Black Star Square.

President Akufo-Addo stressed that the police have the primary responsibility of maintaining peace and keeping law and order in our society, and, in exceptional cases, with the backing of the armed forces.

The government, he assured, is doing, and will do whatever it takes to enable the police discharge their duties effectively.

“We are providing the means for them to modernize their equipment, and learn modern methods of policing, and their numbers will be rapidly increased to match our growing population, and the sophistication and audacity of the criminals,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated that the Ghanaian people should not forget that the police need the help and support of the community to be able to do their work.

“We dare not lose our reputation as a haven of peace and security. I urge you all to join in making sure there is no hiding place in our midst for those who would disturb our peace. For my part, I will do whatever is necessary, within the confines of the Constitution and the laws of the land, to ensure the peace of our country,” he said.

On the occasion of the country’s 61st Independence Day Celebration, President Akufo-Addo saluted the gallant men and women of our security forces, “who, in the various Operations, Calm Life, Cow Leg, and Vanguard, are putting their lives on the line to protect our environment, and guarantee our safety and security. They are patriots, indeed.”

