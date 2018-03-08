Akufo-Addo off to India for ISA Summit

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Ghana to attend the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Summit, being held in New Dehli, India, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.

The Summit, which is being attended by 25 Heads of State and Government, will provide a dedicated platform for co-operation amongst solar resource rich countries, aimed at realising “the common goals of increasing the use of solar energy in meeting the energy needs of ISA member countries in a safe, convenient, affordable, equitable and sustainable manner.”

The Summit will also result in the signing of a “New Delhi Declaration”, which will prioritise solar energy and, thereby, ensuring “power for all”.

Whilst in India, President Akufo-Addo will also hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is expected to deepen the existing, cordial relations between Ghana and India, and will also present the two countries with an opportunity to define new areas of co-operation that would serve their mutual interests.

The President will return to Ghana on Monday, 12th March, 2018, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead, a statement signed by Communications Director at the Presidency Eugene Arhin stated.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM