Audio: IDEG boss’ interview on ‘Ghana beyond Aid’

The Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey has called on Ghanaians to play their role towards achieving the ‘Ghana beyond aid’ agenda being pursued by President Akufo-Addo.

The barely two-year-old Akufo-Addo presidency is pursuing a self-sufficient Ghana agenda and called on the citizenry for support in order to achieve it.

In his speech at the 61st Independence Day anniversary Tuesday, Mr. Akufo-Addo said: “Mismanagement, corruption and high fiscal deficits have become the hallmarks of our economy, which we finance through borrowing and foreign aid. It is time to pursue a path to prosperity and self-respect for our nation.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM