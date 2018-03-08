Cape Coast beaches to house first class residential estates

The Central regional capital Cape Coast is set to benefit from a first class ecotourism hotels and residential houses along the beach stretch.

The initiative is part of the much touted multipurpose Marine City Project initiated by the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly in partnership with foreign investors from the US.

The initiative when completed, according to the Metropolitan Chief Executive, Ernest Arthur, will go a long way to boost the tourism industry in the region as well as helping to reduce the accommodation deficit in the area as residential houses will also be put up along the beaches to offer decent accommodation to the people in the area.

Mr. Arthur added that the initiative will also boost job creation in the town as not only will residents be involved in the construction process but also a lot of the people, especially the youth will be employed to work at the facility when completed.

Speaking to the media after conducting the investors around the stretch of coastline earmarked for the project, Arthur stressed that the famous Fosu Lagoon, which has not been harnessed for a long time will be leading to its near extinction as part of the deal will also be rejuvenated to promote tourism as yachts and other recreational boats will be placed on it to boost tourism activities thereby conserving the lagoon.

In terms of the timelines, Mr Arthur indicated that the project will start in the coming weeks as the assembly and the investors are in a hurry to get things done.

“As you heard from the investors who indicated that they are in a hurry to get things done, so are we at the assembly to fulfil our part of the agreement to get things done quickly. We want to get Cape Coast transformed and we will do everything possible to get it done. All the preparatory works are on course to get started and we are committed to that,” he added.

The marine project suffered a hiccup last year as some squatters had taken over the beach side necessitating the assembly to engage in massive demolition exercise to paveway for the project.

The leader of the investing consortium from New Orleans in the US, Sterling Doucette of Doucette & Associates Contractors and Partners also expressed satisfaction about the project, especially the vast sea front available for the project to take place.

He indicated that any person who will be affected in the construction process specifically with property being pulled down will be duly compensated.

He stressed that the consortium has a track record in putting up such sea side estate, residential and hotel buildings and they will not compromise on quality in getting the job done.

He explained that not only would they want to ensure value for money for their investments but would want to put up the best of infrastructure at the beach that would be a model for not only the country but Africa in general.

The firm is expected back in Ghana to undertake the final assessment of the beach line for the project to start.

The Omanhene of the Cape Coast Traditional Area, Osaberima Kwesi Atta ll also expressed satisfaction about the project, especially the rejuvenation of the Fosu lagoon and pledged his commitment to get the project done.

