E/R: Court remands mother over death of 2yr old son 

The Oda Magistrate court has remanded into custody a pregnant woman for allegedly killing her two-year-old son.

The Court Presided over by His Worship Akwasi Appeatse Abaidoo has also convicted Alex Odame to sign a two-year bond of good behavior in default of which he will serve a year imprisonment for his role in the burial of the boy allegedly murdered by his parents for his inability to walk at Akyem Akroso near Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region.

Odame was convicted on his own plea of guilty to charge of hindering of inquest.

The Judge explained that the convict did not take part in the alleged murder of the infant but was requested to help the burial which he was ignorant of the incident.

He also added that the charge pressed against the convict by prosecution is a misdemeanor hence the conviction.

The Judge advised the general Public to get burial permission from Police before burial of relatives whose cause of death are questionable to avoid culpability with the law.

Meanwhile, two other accused persons, Mary Asare, 65 year old grandmother of the deceased and Alex Amofa, have been admitted to bail with sum of Ghc5,000 with a surety each. However, the Court remanded the Pregnant Mother of the deceased, Adwoa Hellen Bempong, over provisional charge of murder.

The fact of the case are that ,on February 14,2018 ,the Akyem Oda Police had a tip off of that a two year old boy has been murdered by his parents at night.

Police investigations revealed that on February 11,2018 , father of the deceased boy, Samuel Arhinful alias Joe,Fifth accused person now at large Strangled the boy and hit his heard against a bed leading to the death of the boy and requested Alex Amofa, Alex Odame and Dada K to help bury the deceased boy by claiming he died of illness.

Police investigations also revealed that before the incident, the accused couple, Adwoa Hellen Bempong and husband Joe who had two children, a five year old and the deceased but subjected the deceased who was believed to be physically challenged and therefore couldn’t walk to inhumane treatments such as neglect, isolation and varied maltreatment.

This led to the arrest of the accused persons, Adwoa Hellen Bempong, Mother, 20, Mary Asare, grandmother of the deceased, Alex Amofa ,48, and Alex Odame,26.

Two other accused persons, Samuel Arhinful alias Joe, father of the victim also prime suspect and Dada K are now at large.

The case has been adjourned to March 27,2018 to enable prosecution seek advice from Attorney General while the Police track the two other accused persons now at large.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kojo Ansah