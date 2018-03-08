IWD: Women must help each other – Dep. MASLOC boss

A deputy CEO of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) Maame Afia Akoto has encouraged women to be each other’s keeper and eschew behaviours which breed divisions.

As the world marks International Women’s Day on Thursday, March 8, 2018, she said women should use the day to impact others by being kind towards each other.

“I believe all women on this day must emulate and apply in all aspects of our lives to make an impact because this was the essence of our creation. Today, I choose to celebrate the woman I have become in my quite world and I pray you reflect on these words as women wherever you may find yourself,” Madam Akoto said in a statement.

The day is marked to celebrate women for the role they play in society.

Madam Akoto also called on women to celebrate other females who are making it in their own small or big ways.

Below is her full statement:

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, only one thing crosses my mind. Are we (women) going back to tearing each other after a one day celebration? Or we will live to love as QUEENS do? Queens straighten up the crown of each other. Help fix each other’s crown, and install other Queens after them.

Growing up, the words of Aung San Suu Kyi inspired me and in her famous speech stated: “Of the sweets of adversity, and let me say that these are not numerous, I have found the sweetest, the most precious of all, is the lesson I learnt on the value of kindness. Every kindness I received, small or big, convinced me that there could never be enough of it in our world. To be kind is to respond with sensitivity and human warmth to the hopes and needs of others. Even the briefest touch of kindness can lighten a heavy heart. Kindness can change the lives of people.”

I choose to celebrate the women that inspired me to be better and those who aren’t afraid to openly celebrate and criticise me when need be. I choose to celebrate all the queens who have fixed my crown and kept the stones sparkling.

Happy women’s day QUEENS…

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM