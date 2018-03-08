Kwahu Fruit Company launches Ginger scheme for farmers

The Kwahu Root and Fruit Processing Company, a nongovernmental organization in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region, has launched a scheme to assist farmers to cultivate ginger for mass production.

The scheme dubbed: “Ginger Out growers Support Scheme” is aimed at boosting export to augment the current government’s One District, One Farm initiative.

The programme will assist 200 farmers – 120 males and 80 females.

The launch was held at the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly and dignitaries present were Yaw Owusu Addo, DCE for Kwahu West, Nana Dawuah II, Queen mother of Kwahu Obomeng who sat in for Nana Efah Opinamang II, chief of Kwahu Obomeng as guest of honor, Mr Albert Ansong, managing director for Kwahu Root and Fruit Processing company amongst other dignitaries.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Ansong said Kwahu West had a lot of ginger and the company’s aim is to capitalise on that and construct a ginger factory for mass production and also export ginger outside the country.

He revealed that the company has already prepared half a million Ghana Cedis to start the program, beginning with the mixture and introduction of proper ginger and red ginger.

Also speaking at the launch, Mr. Owusu Addo said the plan of the government is to move the country forward by solving the spate of unemployment hence the 1D1F initiative and the Planting for Food and Jobs initiatives.

He emphasized on the need to widen the scope of growing crops in various districts and made reference to the usage of ginger, explaining the crop can be used in so many ways for our own benefit.

The Queen mother for Kwahu Obomeng speaking on behalf of the chief expressed gratitude to the company and promised to make available necessary acres of land for the project. She advised the farmers to take the project seriously and not entertain sluggishness.

