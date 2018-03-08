Let’s push for gender parity – NPP’s Obeng

New Patriotic Party Greater Accra Regional Organiser hopeful Prince Obeng wants all hands to be on deck to strive towards gender parity.

WOMEN NEED OUR SUPPORT

Today, the world is celebrating women. Women have played and continue to affect the progress of this world positively. They care for the home, instill good moral values and partake in promoting culture and development. The contributions of women to the beauty of this world cannot be underestimated.

Over the years, women have suffered from exclusion and discrimination especially on our part of the world. That notwithstanding, they still strive towards making meaningful contribution to nation building.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2018 with a campaign theme “Press For Progress” I entreat us all to commit to a “gender parity mindset”. The mindset that will result in a collective and a strong global movement of advocacy, action and support for gender parity.

Let us encourage individuals, groups, businesses and governments to provide the support that is needed for women to achieve the theme of this year’s celebration.

Happy International Women’s Day to all women especially Ghanaian women.

PRINCE OBENG

GREATER ACCRA REGIONAL ORGANISER(HOPEFUL)

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM