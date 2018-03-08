Suspended C. Poly Rector Barred from his office

The suspended Rector of the Cape Coast Polytechnic Prof. Lawrence Atepor has been barred from entering his office following the disciplinary action taken against him by the National Council for Tertiary Education.

The action was contained in a letter from the Ministry of Education through the National Council for Tertiary Education.

The directive comes on the back of an earlier letter suspending the Rector from office over alleged impropriety with the rector writing through his lawyers to kick against the suspension arguing that the National Council for Tertiary Education has no right to so as the polytechnic act prohibits them from doing so.

The new directive has caused pandemonium on the campus with some lecturers pushing for an industrial strike to kick against the new directive barring the embattled rector from accessing his office.

The rector, per the letter is also barred from signing official documents especially those relating to finances.

The ministry’s decision to also set up a three man Interim Management Committee(IMC) to run the institution has also been criticised by some lecturers.

They explain the move contradict the polytechnic statutes as there is a duly appointed vice rector , finance officer and registrar who are working harmoniously at the institution who should not be sidestepped with an imposed three man Interim Management Committee(IMC)

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour