U20: Ghana to face France in 2018 World Cup opener

By kobina welsing

Ghana have been drawn with hosts, France for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The official draw for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup which took place at the Rennes Opera House on Thursday March 8, placed the Black Princesses in Group A alongside France and New Zealand who were group opponents in the last edition and the Netherlands (Holland).

Ghana will face France in the opening match on August 5 in Vannes before taking on their Dutch and New Zealand counterparts in subsequent group matches.

Management Committee Chairman Nana Banyin Eyison and Coach Yusuf Basisgi represented Ghana at the draw which was also attended by some senior FIFA officials

The tournament which will be staged in Vannes, Concarneau, Saint-Malo and Dinan/Léhon is scheduled to end on August 24.

Below is the draw in full:

Group A

France

Ghana

New Zealand

Netherlands

 

Group B

Korea DPR

England

Mexico

Brazil

 

Group C

USA

Japan

Paraguay

Spain

 

Group D

Haiti

China PR

Nigeria

Germany

 

Source: Ghanafa.org

