“Clean and neat Accra is the new London” – Zoomlion boss

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has claimed that Accra is the “new London” because it is neat and clean..

According to him, Accra stands out if it is compared to other capitals in the sub region.

“When you look on the streets now, everywhere is clean, everywhere is neat. I said neat because you have not moved to other African countries. When you move to The Gambia and other places and you come back to Accra, you think that Accra is the new London,” Mr. Agyepong noted at a sanitation forum in Accra Friday.

He explained: “Sometimes do the bench marking with other countries that you have visited. I have visited some countries and I think we are doing well…even though we are not there yet, we are doing well.”

However, Sanitation minister Joseph Kofi Adda, who also spoke at the event told the Zoomlion boss in the face that his company is to blame for the filthy nature of Accra. .

“Dr Agyapong , I’m sorry to disappoint you here…finding solid waste everywhere I feel really disappointed and if you were to ask me why this thing is so, I will put the blame squarely on Zoomlion. Zoomlion, to me, is the cause of it… they are not sweeping and collecting everyday”.

The clash between the two officials come at a time Ghanaians are bemoaning the filth in the capital with many calling for the dismissal of Mr. Adda for failing to keep Accra clean.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com