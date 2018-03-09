Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta and Odinga now ‘brothers’

Kenya’s president and opposition leader have promised to begin a process of reconciliation following last year’s bitterly contested election.

Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga called each other “brothers” following their first public meeting since the poll.

About 150 people were killed in the aftermath of the disputed election.

Earlier this year, Mr Odinga swore himself in as the “people’s president” and refused to recognise election winner Mr Kenyatta as head of state.

Until now, both had dismissed all calls for talks, from Kenyans and foreign diplomats.

In their joint address, President Kenyatta said: “We will begin a process of discussing what ails us and what creates division amongst us.”

Mr Odinga said it was “time to resolve our differences”.

President Kenyatta was sworn in for a second term last November. He won an election re-run in October, which Mr Odinga had boycotted.

Elections were first held in August but the courts ordered a re-run, saying Mr Kenyatta’s victory was marred by irregularities.

Mr Odinga said that nothing had been changed before the re-run.

Source: BBC