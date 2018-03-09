Kumasi: Two Arrested For Beheading Boy, 5

The Ashanti regional police command has arrested Vikuniba Joe, 21, and Kozel Borama, 25, for their alleged involvement in the murder of a 5-year-old boy at Ampabame near Sokoban in the Kumasi metropolis.

The suspects, both from Tongo in the Upper East region, were arrested through a tip-off. Reports said the suspects had approached one sheik Alhaji Mohammed Maaye, a spiritualist at Suame to sell human parts to him.

The spiritualist, according to the police, feigned interest and agreed to pay an amount of GHC2,500.00 for the body part. The spiritualist then informed the police.

The Ashanti regional police command upon receiving the tip-off proceeded to the residence of the spiritualist located at suame Zongo and arrested the suspects with the fresh human head which was concealed in a black polythene bag.

The suspects later led the police to retrieve the body of the deceased, which was found at the outskirt of Ampabame near Sokoban in an uncompleted building. Investigation so far has revealed that the deceased was residing with his parents at Suame, a suburb of Kumasi. Further investigations revealed that at about 6pm on Wednesday, 7 march 2018, the two were roaming at Suame roundabout where they met the deceased. They approached the deceased and allegedly lured him with yoghurt.

They subsequently hired a taxi and pushed him in. They then took him to an uncompleted building at Sokoban and allegedly beheaded him.

When the headless body was found, it was noticed that both hands had been cut off.

The fresh head, hands of the deceased and the headless body has been deposited at Komfo Anokye teaching hospital morgue .

The suspects, according to COP Ken Yeboah, the Ashanti regional police commander have been charged with murder and will appear in court next week. He described the suspects as hungry men who had no money.

Meanwhile, the deceased, a twin, has been identified as Silas Kunsana.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Isaac Bediako Justice/103.5FM