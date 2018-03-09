A/R: Three suspected robbers arrested

The Ashanti regional police command have arrested three suspects in connection with a foiled robbery at Abenkyim near Bekwai.

The three suspects are Samuel Agyemang 18, Boakye Ansah 24, and Innocent Amoako aliase Stonky, 19.

The three were arrested after their attempt to rob a fuel station at Abenkyi near Bekwai failed.

Ashanti regional police commander Ken Yeboah disclosed the arrest to the media at press conference in Kumasi Friday.

The development comes in the wake of an increased Police alertness towards reports of robberies and crime across the country.

This was after a sustained broad daylight attacks by robbers in the country prompting an emergency meeting between President Akufo-Addo and security chiefs last week.

