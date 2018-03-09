Shatta Wale throws shades at Stonebwoy over hospital visit

Controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale appears to have taken a dig at his rival Stonebwoy following the hospital visit by the Bhim nation leader.

The jab comes after Stonebwoy visited and paid the bills of some patients at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital as he marked his birthday on Wednesday.

In a post tweet Friday, the ‘Freedom’ singer who failed to mention Stonebwoy by name wrote: “They pretend they have money in front of their friends but anytime these friends ask them to do something for them, they will say chale me my money Ade put into sick people dem a inside for hospitals….and will continue to say things like and I quote “Me anobe like some people weh if dem get money dem go buy cars dash cars Etc…oh that’s good! But my nigga you deh lie you kno get Foko….False pretender Stop pretending..it’s Friday”.

Both Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale are key artistes under Zylofon Media.

Management of Zylofon media have in recent times denied reports that the Bhim nation founder is unhappy and contemplating leaving the label.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5fm