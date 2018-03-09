Unilever advocates gender inclusion

In marking this year’s International Women’s Day, Unilever Ghana has encouraged organizations to be more deliberate in their efforts to support women and make working environment more inclusive and gender friendly.

The occasion was marked under the theme; Game Changers for Gender Equality.

Speaking on the importance of setting aside a special day to celebrate women, Managing Director of Unilever, Ghana, Ziobeieton Yeo, said, March 8, represents an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women around the world. He added that “society is always the better for it, anytime issues about women are given a priority and we are proud that Unilever makes a conscious effort to develop and integrate women into the business at all levels of engagement.

Yeo mentioned initiatives like the Maternity & Paternity Support (MAPS), on site crèche and flexi working especially for nursing mothers. “In addition, we have paternity leave and returning mums have one on one meetings with the me upon resumption from maternity leave. We also continuously drive an inclusive culture through our Cultural Change initiatives like Giving Voice to Value (GVV) and, Diversity and Inclusion (D&I),” he added.

Ziobeieton Yeo was happy that these initiatives were paying off as many more women were now in positions that were traditionally occupied by men in unilever. “This ranges from the factory where we have female factory managers to women in Supply Chain and Customer Development. At managerial levels across our business, our diversity is at 42.5% %”. He added. Mr. Yeo classified these women as our “Game Changers for Gender Equality” who have helped to break stereotypes, changed norms, built positive cultures with their actions and helped to #UNSTEREOTYPE the workplace.

Women in the corporate world as well as entrepreneurs were invited to the Tema factory site to interact with staff and share their perspectives on the contribution of the woman as a success story. The Group Chief Executive Officer of Media General, Pearl Esua Mensah, Customer Development Director of unilever, Gladys Amoah and Non- Executive Directors on the Unilever Board, Angela Peasah and Edith Dankwah were on a panel and shared their views about the woman and her life experiences. They emphasized hard work, belief in dreams, role models and confidence as virtues women must possess for success.

Managing director of Fio Enterprise, Adelaide Ahwrieng, Managing Direcrtor of Grand Central, Joyce Otchere Darko and Managing Director of OphisAsre Enterprise, Sofia Asare were some of the company’s female key distributors who also joined the interaction at the factory site to share stories about how they have excelled in a male dominated environment.

