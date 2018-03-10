California veterans’ home becomes site of fatal shooting

Three people and their attacker have been killed during a hostage situation at a California veterans’ home.

The facility in Yountville was the scene of an hours-long police standoff on Friday after a man entered the building with a rifle.

A police spokesman said officers discovered three dead women alongside the gunman shortly before 18:00 local time (02:00 GMT).

The three women are understood to have been employees at the centre.

The identity of the gunman has not been released, and it is not yet known if he had any relationship to any of the victims.

“This is a tragic piece of news – one we were really hoping we wouldn’t have to come before the public to give,” said California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Chris Childs.

He said the local deputy who was first on the scene “put himself in harm’s way… and exchanged initial gunfire with the suspect.”

“We credit him with saving the lives of others in the area by eliminating the ability of the suspect to go out and find further victims.”

The veterans’ home is one of the largest in the United States, housing about 1,000 veterans who served in the US military in a number of conflicts as far back as World War Two.

It is situated in the Napa Valley wine region, north of San Francisco.

Source: BBC