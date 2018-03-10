Speaker doesn’t respond when minority members greet – MP

The relationship between the Speaker of Parliament Mike Ocquaye and the Minority has degenerated to the extent that the Speaker refuses to respond to greetings by members of the Minority, a member of the house has claimed.

Professor Ocquaye and the NDC minority have developed a tensed relationship over the last few months over claims he is biased and partisan in his dealings in the house. A month ago, the Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu was snubbed while on his feet for a contribution, an action that angered the minority.

A similar apparent disregard by the Speaker towards Mr. Iddrisu last Wednesday triggered a boycott by the members of the Minority, who have described him the worst leader of the House since the 4th republic.

Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr, Member of Parliament for Bongo, Edward Bawa, said professor Ocquaye also keeps personal scores.

“Quote me everywhere, if you get up and make a case that Mr Speaker is not happy about and you see him outside and greet him he’ll not answer. You have a situation where even the Minority Leader will get up to make a point, he makes a point and goes out and says Mr Speaker…he’ll not shake him.

“You also have a situation where when MPs make statements and he’s not excited he then decide that he’ll never call you. The MP for Bodi, Sampson Ahi, when he gets up, he’ll never be called,” he said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM