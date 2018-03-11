Another Kwabenya cop killer arrested

Another prime suspect in the Kwabenya Police Station attack has been rounded up in the Eastern region.

Emmanuel Quartey was arrested following a tip-off, the police has confirmed.

The robbery gang attacked the police station during the wee hours of Sunday, January 21, 2018 and freed their colleagues, killing a senior police officer Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi on duty.

The spokesperson of the Eastern regional police command Ebenezer Tetteh has appealed to the public to share information with the security agencies to reduce crime.

“We are encouraging people to remain calm and try and get some identification whenever they are robbed,” ASP Tetteh told Starr News.

Meanwhile, an Accra Circuit Court has sentenced two persons said to have played a part in the Kwabenya police station attack.

Prince Osei and Atta Kojo have each been sentenced to 30 months imprisonment for their role in the cell break. The two were sentenced based on their own plea.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM