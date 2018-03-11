Own your future – Gifty Anti to students

Women’s advocate and broadcaster Oheneyere Gifty Anti has called on female tertiary students to be focused and own their future.

Speaking at the Ghana Tertiary Women’s Summit 2018, Mrs Anti called on tertiary women to be conscious of time when it comes to achieving their goals in life.

“You have no time to waste. You must own the future but quick. You must live your dream but you must be careful of what you do, who you associate with, where you go to, how you do things and at the same time manage to have fun. You do what is necessary at any given time,” she said.

She challenged the ladies to be true to themselves and invest in their future.

“What I want you to understand is be you. Find out who you are, where you want to go, what you have, what you’re going to use it for, and don’t waste time. Strive to be the best of yourself. Be in competition with yourself and not with any other person. You’re better at what you do. Be original, be unique. That is what will make you own the future,” she said.

“When you’re good at what you do, wherever you are, people will find you. Don’t be distracted by all that you see. Don’t allow yourself to be bullied into what everybody is doing. Be a leader and not a follower. You have something that you do that sets you apart from all others. Live your dream. That’s the only way you can own the future,” she continued.

The Standpoint host revealed that the value of a woman is not in her looks but her ability to be at the forefront in decision making, geared towards the development of society.

“The world needs us. They need our help. The help they need is not for us to come and sit with our beautiful faces. They need our help to lead. They need our help to direct. They need our help to develop. This is what we stand for,” she concluded.

The summit was organized by the CEO of RAD Communications, Richmond Anim Damoah, under the theme “Own the future”.

He asserted that his outfit’s aim of creating the platform for the next generation of women leaders to be mentored by astute personalities across the country has been achieved.

Source: Ghana/starrfmonline.com/103.5FM