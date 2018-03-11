Gunshot as Zylofon’s Bulldog attempts to seize Stonebwoy’s Benz

The tension between Zylofon Media and their signed artiste Stonbwoy appears to have reached a crescendo as attempts were made by Zylofon officials to take over Stonebwoy’s vehicle on Saturday.

According to Starrfmonline.com sources, artiste manager at Zylofon Bulldog violently tried to seize keys of Stonebwoy’s Mercedes from his brother at the Paloma Hotel Saturday evening amidst gunshots. There were gunshots as Bulldog’s men tried to take the keys from Stonebwoy’s younger brother who was injured in the melee.

It is unclear the cause of the incident but sources say the development is a manifestation of the tensions that has been brewing between the ‘Bhim Nation’ President and the record label for sometime now.

The relationship between the two became sour after Zylofon signed Stonebwoy’s music rival Shatta Wale.

Last week, Shatta warned Stonebwoy not to begin a lyrical battle with him because he will not win, after he had jabbed him for embarking on charity works at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital.

“They pretend they have money in front of their friends but anytime these friends ask them to do something for them, they will say chale me my money Ade put into sick people dem a inside for hospitals….and will continue to say things like and I quote “Me anobe like some people weh if dem get money dem go buy cars dash cars Etc…oh that’s good! But my nigga you deh lie you kno get Foko….False pretender Stop pretending..it’s Friday,” Shatta wrote.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com