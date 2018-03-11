Mahama did a lot for Ghana – US ambassador

US ambassador to Ghana Robert Jackson has commended former President John Mahama for the infrastructural drive he embarked upon while President of Ghana.

According to him, the various projects Mahama constructed are important for Ghana.

“I think ex-president Mahama had a vision, too, so, I want to give him credit where credit is due, his emphasis was on infrastructure, which is very important – schools, clinics, hospitals, roads, President Mahama did a lot for this country,” Ambassador Jackson said while commending President Akufo-Addo in an interview with Ghanaweb.

He however noted Mr. Akufo-Addo is more visionary than some recent Ghanaian leaders.

“I do think that he is more visionary than some recent Ghanaian leaders. President Akufo-Addo’s focus on the private sector and making the private sector the engine of growth rather than government being the driving force is how I see the difference between the two of them.

“Both of them had visions for the country, I think President Akufo-Addo’s vision of private sector-led growth is likely to create more jobs and propel the economy forward faster than the infrastructure investments but the infrastructure investments were important.

“President Akufo-Addo’s vision of one district-one factory may not be realised in his first term or even his second, if there is one, but the idea is exactly what is needed to get beyond aid – that you have to industrialize, that you build your industrial base, that you create jobs so that people do not want to trek across the desert and be potentially enslaved in Libya or even if they make it to Libya, drown in the Mediterranean, we need to change the dialogue so that people do not see it as their only alternative, we need to make Ghana attractive for young people to stay here and see that they can be entrepreneurs, that they can have a real bright future here”.

