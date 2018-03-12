Aridcorp Congratulates Oxford at Appollonia, Appollonia city

The Sydney based development firm, Aridcorp, has congratulated Oxford at Appollonia city as Oxford, Appollonia’s first turnkey residential developer, has sold 85% of its first homes.

CEO of Akuapem Ridge development, Frederick Attah Agyei, says the company has also acquired tracts of land on the Akuapem Ridge to develop an eco-city.

“This is good news to the company as well as serving as a gateway into the mixed used development after Appollonia city and Petronia city. The timing is right for us, as we are still at the early stages of development and it will boost the confidence of our partners, prospective partners and developers.

“Oxford and Appollonia have demonstrated that it is possible to carry on bold projects like these in Ghana as it’s feasible and viable. We are happy to see more of such developments happen in Ghana which will help close the gap in the housing deficit.

Aridcorp is a Ghanaian local property development, land and urban management company with offices in Ghana and Sydney owned by International Capital Holdings Ltd, also a Ghanaian-Australian owned private equity and investment firm.

Source: Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Fiifi Brew