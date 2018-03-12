Buying helicopters via sole sourcing recipe for corruption – NDC MP

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Ashaiman Ernest Norgbe has cautioned Interior Minister Ambrose Dery against procuring helicopters for the Ghana Police Service through sole sourcing.

Mr Dery on the back of recent armed robberies disclosed to Starr News’ Ibrahim Alhassan his outfit is in the process of procuring helicopters and drones to assist the police service in combating crimes such as armed robbery.

The Nandom MP served notice the public should not come criticizing when procurement is done under sole sourcing given the exigencies of the situation.

“We are actually pursuing procurement procedures now and we hope that the whole country will be behind us when we take expedited action. So that tomorrow they come and say and this thing and this one we went for sole sourcing, you are seeing what is happening and we should not go by the long route,” the Minister said.

Mr. Norgbe, the MP for Ashaiman and a member of parliament’s select committee on Defence and Interior in an interview with Starr News, however, shot down the argument of the Interior Minister. According to him, the move adopted by Mr. Dery is a recipe for corruption.

“I don’t see the reason why we should buy helicopters through sole sourcing. It’s a recipe for corruption. Not at all…..There is absolutely no excuse to say that we are going to procure helicopters (through sole sourcing),” he stated.

Mr. Norgbe argued critical essentials for the police service such as bulletproof vests and ammunition can be procured through sole sourcing but not Helicopters.

“If you are telling me that you are going to procure bulletproof vests, which even that I will question the veracity of the method you will use, I will admit because at the moment that’s what the police service needs.

“The protective vests and then fire arms and ammunition, those ones I agree with you. Go and buy them quickly because a police man cannot be killed in line of duty because his gun is not functioning or ammunition in the depots have expired. No, those ones get them we agree with you,” he stated.

He added: “But to say that you are going to purchase helicopters under emergency situation to come and fight crime is neither here nor there”.

Crime statistics reveal about 89 robberies were recorded in January 2018 alone.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Ibrahim Alhassan