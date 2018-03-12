E/R: Man, 28, arrested for stealing Church offering

A 28-year-old man, Francis Tetteh, has been arrested by Police at Nkrukan near Koforidua in the Eastern region for stealing Church offering totaling Ghc350 which belongs to a local Assembly of the Apostolic Church.

The suspect, also stole an amplifier belonging to the church. Elder Akpi Ernest Ofori, Presiding Elder of Nkrukan Central Assembly of the Apostolic Church-Ghana told Starr News, due to the theft the quality of sound from the musical instrument was affected on Sunday.

Information gathered indicates that the suspect, a taxi driver and a resident of Korle – Abansoro, a suburb of New Juaben on March 10, 2018 at about 2:30am, the Police at Nkrukan checkpoint led by Inspector Isaac B Coffie spotted the suspect in his taxi Cab in possesion of a Vlliodor Amplifier with inscription of the Apostolic Church -Ghana.

Further investigations by Police uncovered a black bag which contained a pinch bar, a spanner, a cutter, a flash light, three opel timings and cash of Ghc229.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and handed over to the Police for caution statement which the suspect admitted breaking into the central assembly of the Apostolic Church-Ghana to steal the offering and the amplifier.

He also admitted to removing the three engine timing from vehicles at a mechanic shop at Etwiso, a suburb of Nkrukan.

The CID in Charge of the case, Joshua Kwoffie told Starr News when contacted that the suspect will be put before court on Monday, March 12, 2018.

