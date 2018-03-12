First ever inter tertiary halls debate competition launched

The first ever national inter tertiary halls debate competition has been launched in Accra with the theme “Fostering national cohesion through dialogue”.

It is aimed at helping students enhance academic research, learn public speaking and to stimulate self-esteem.

In all, 32 halls from seven tertiary institutions have made it to the maiden edition; which includes the University of Ghana, Legon, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Cape Coast (UCC), University of Education Winneba (UEW), Ashesi University College, University of Professional Studies (UPSA) and the Methodist University College of Ghana (MUCG).

Speaking at the launch, Prof. Mrs. Goski Alabi, Dean of the Centre for International Education and Collaboration (CIEC) at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), who is one of the three moderators of the programme, challenged the debaters to go the extra mile to achieve excellence. She again commended the organizers of the programme for their ingenuity.

The Intellectuals Debate Show which is sponsored by Yazz, and supported by Capital O2 would be aired on GTV, Metro TV, TV Africa and Joy News.

