Full-scale probe needed into BOST scandal – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has called for a full scale investigation regarding the sale of some 1.8 million barrels of crude oil at a discount, leading to the loss of GH¢23 million in revenue to the state.

According to the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), the amount was lost from a transaction the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) had with BB Energy Company.

The current controversial transaction which occurred in September last year came months after a major scandal involving the sale of some five million litres of contaminated fuel.

Corroborating the claims by COPEC, the Minority Spokesperson on Energy Adams Mutawakilu called for a full scale presidential probe into the state owned company which he said is being used as avenue to siphon public funds.

“The President Nana Akufo-Addo must sit up and make sure that his boys do the right thing,” he told Atiewin Mbillah-Lawson, Starr Today’s co-host Monday March 12.

“Ghana is for all of us. He shouldn’t allow his boys to siphon Ghana’s money or cause financial loss to the state and expect us to support him,” he added stressing: “There must be a thorough investigation and any debt arising should be surcharged on the [BOST] MD for taking the wrong decision.”

Meanwhile, BOST has described as “unfortunate and misleading”, a statement issued against the sale of the crude to the BB Energy Company.

