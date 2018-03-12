GAF: We’re not crippled by fuel shortage

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has dismissed as false a publication that its operations have been crippled in the last three to four months due to lack of fuel.

A statement signed Colonel Aggrey-Quarshie, the Director of Public Relations at GAF stated “the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has noted a false publication in the Informer Newspaper of Monday March 12 – Tuesday March 13, 2018 purporting that the military has been hit by fuel shortage hence crippling its operations.

“It must be placed on record that all operational, administrative and routine activities of GAF are on-going and being undertaken in earnest and not impeded with matters relating to fuel shortages.”

GAF also cautioned the media not to use the military to fight officialdom or as a platform to seek their own interest.

“GAF wishes to admonish the media not to use the military as a platform to pursue its agenda against officialdom or individuals in the country.

“The military has a responsibility to assist civil authority and other security agencies in maintaining law and order.

Therefore, undertaking such tasks cannot be termed as performing “useless” duties to serve the interest of private individuals.”

The statement stressed that the operations of GAF have not been hampered in any way as a result of fuel shortage.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM