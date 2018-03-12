I’m not taking Stonebwoy from Zylofon – Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan has dismissed media reports that he is making moves to pay out Stonebwoy’s bailout clause in order to whisk him from Zylofon media.

Reports are rife the rich Ghanaian footballer who recently did a song with the Bhim nation president is in talks to sign up the artiste.

It comes in the wake of reports of tension between Stonebwoy and Zylofon following the signing of Shatta Wale the record label. Over the weekend the ‘Mightylele’ singer is alleged to have fired gunshots as some officials of Zylofon led by artist manager Bulldog allegedly tried to seize his car from him.

In a tweet Monday, Gyan said he has cordial relationship between both the CEO of Zylofon and Stonebwoy and cannot be in the middle of such matters.

“We are asking the publishers to retract and withdraw the fake news circulation immediately. Mr. Asamoah Gyan hasn’t been approached by any representation from Stonebwoy nor does he want to engage in controversy (If any) between the said artiste and the Zylofon Media”.

“We want to state emphatically that Mr. Asamoah Gyan has a very good working and personal relationship with Stonebwoy and Mr. Nana Appiah, the CEO of Zylofon media. Asaomah Gyan is deeply interested in keeping same positively strong and ongoing,” management of Gyan wrote Monday.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Fiifi Brew