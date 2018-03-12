Traders around Akufo-Addo’s House a threat – National Security

Traders and squatters operating around the private residence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo pose a major security threat to him, Minister of State in Charge of National Security Bryan Acheampong has stated.

According to Mr. Acheampong, the proximity of the traders to the President’s residence makes it difficult for the national security to allow them to continue to operate from the vicinity.

Traders around the President’s Nima residence have been asked to vacate the premises by Thursday, March 15. The affected traders have been compensated with amounts ranging from 3,000 -10, 000 Ghana cedis.

Some of the traders have complained that the amounts offered them are meagre and may make their lives worse off if they vacate the premises.

A statement from the Information Ministry on Sunday stated that the president is compensating the traders from his own resources and not using state funds.

The statement added that the traders had been given enough time to prepare and vacate the premises and not just a week as claimed by the traders.

Speaking on Morning Starr Monday, Mr. Acheampong stated that whether the president moves to the Flagstaff House or not, his private residence is still a security zone and needs 24 hour security protection.

“The Private Residence of President Akufo-Addo needs to be protected all the time whether or not he lives there…we have many people selling around the President’s residence. It is a major security threat to the President. We are joking if we allow these people to stay there,” Mr. Acheampong told host Francis Abban.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM