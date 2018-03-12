© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

V/R: Fire guts dockets at Ho High Court

By Mohammed Awal

A ‘mysterious’ fire has gutted the chambers of a Ho Circuit Court Judge, Priscilla Dikro, Starrfmonline.com has gathered.

The incident which occurred in the wee hours of Monday, destroyed furniture, court dockets and other document in the office, located on the first floor of the High Court complex in the Volta regional capital, Ho.

Starrfmonline.com gathered that the swift intervention of fire men from the Ghana National Fire Service prevented the inferno from entering adjourning courtrooms.

Sources told Starrfmonline.com that,  the incident has led to the adjournment of cases at the circuit court until further notice, as a  team of investigators from the Regional Police and Fire service commands attempt to unravel the cause of the fire.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

 

