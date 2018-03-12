Respected sound engineer Appietus says management of record label Zylofon must be pardoned over the seeming confusion that has heralded their management of some artistes under their belt over the last few weeks.

The call comes on the back of the rising tensions between Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale who are both signed on to the record label.

Reports say Stonebwoy has been unhappy with Zylofon since the signing of the ‘Freedom’ hit maker and has been signaling a possible end of contract with the label.

Over the weekend gunshots were fired at the Paloma Hotel following alleged attempts by some individuals from Zylofon to take the keys to Stonebwoy’s Mercedes benz.

Speaking to Giovani Caleb on the Starr Drive Monday, Appietus urged both Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale to call their supporters to order.

“I’ll pardon Zylofon media because they’re young in the industry so they don’t know how to solve some of these things. Even if you are Stonebwoy or Shatta Wale, you need someone to manage you.

“I have seen artistes go down and not being called by event organizers due to irrelevance in show business. I will urge both of them to call their supporters to order because your fans can mislead you,” he said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfomline.com