Zenith Bank partners Vodafone to enhance customer experience

Zenith Bank Ghana, a market leader in the banking industry and Vodafone Ghana, a leading telecommunications company, have entered into a mutually-beneficial partnership to bring unmatched benefits to their customers.

The collaboration is to harness significant synergies from both institutions – with Zenith Bank’s Platinum Banking service offering Vodafone Black customers a highly personalized level of banking service and a bespoke financial plan to complement their lifestyles.

Additionally, through this service, customers will enjoy extended banking hours; Visa Lounge Key access (that provides complimentary airport lounge visits with access to more than 850 airport lounges across the world); access to all Zenith Bank’s exclusive Platinum Banking halls; wealth & portfolio management; investment advisory services; networking activities; and concierge services, amongst others.

The partnership will, additionally, offer Vodafone Customers dedicated Relationship Managers and Platinum advisors.

Zenith Platinum Banking customers will enjoy the exclusive Vodafone Black proposition with all its amazing benefits such as dedicated Vodafone Relationship Managers; Vodafone’s super-fast Fibre to the home Internet, exclusive service from Vodafone’s benefit partners amongst many others.

Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Ghana, Henry Oroh, said: “The Bank’s collaboration with Vodafone is yet another relationship geared at giving the customer optimum solutions. The Zenith Platinum Banking Service will enhance the lifestyles of our customers as well as those on the Vodafone Black Service by offering customized solutions and strategic advice to help them meet their personal and business objectives.”

He added that through exclusive events and the unique product and service offerings, a network of great minds that play a pivotal role in Ghana’s economic growth will be enriched. Partnership with Vodafone could not have come at a better time and both organizations will leverage on this synergy in the best interest of our customers.

Commenting, Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana, Yolanda Cuba said: “Our partnership with Zenith Bank represents a huge stroke of inspiration for our brand –and for our Vodafone Black product. This innovation was borne out of the yearning to give our high-value customers the right mix of products to meet their needs. A Bank such as Zenith gives our product access to a wider pool of clientele and resources to elevate us to the next level.”

The win-win partnership is expected to bring innovative experiences that will entrench the customer base of both Vodafone and Zenith Bank, whilst consolidating their market share

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM