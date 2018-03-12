Zylofon sacks transport manager over Stonebwoy, Bulldog brawl

The transport manager at Zylofon media has been sacked following the Saturday brawl between Stonebwoy and Bulldog at the Paloma hotel in Accra, Starrfmonline.com has gathered.

It is unclear the basis for the dismissal but sources say it is the beginning of a major shakeup at the sensational record label.

On Saturday, the artiste manager at Zylofon Bulldog and his men are alleged to have violently tried to seize keys of Stonebwoy’s Mercedes from his brother at the Paloma Hotel. The fracas triggered gunshots by the Bhim nation leader who claims his brother was ruffled in the melee.

Unconfirmed reports say Bulldog was provoked into the action after Stonebwoy ordered for the removal of all Zylofon media paraphernalia when he mounted the stage to perform, even though the show was being sponsored by the record label.

Meanwhile, Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan has dismissed media reports that he is making moves to pay out Stonebwoy’s bailout clause in order to whisk him from Zylofon media.

Reports are rife the rich Ghanaian footballer who recently did a song with the Bhim nation president is in talks to sign up the artiste.

“We are asking the publishers to retract and withdraw the fake news circulation immediately. Mr. Asamoah Gyan hasn’t been approached by any representation from Stonebwoy nor does he want to engage in controversy (If any) between the said artiste and the Zylofon Media.

“We want to state emphatically that Mr. Asamoah Gyan has a very good working and personal relationship with Stonebwoy and Mr. Nana Appiah, the CEO of Zylofon media. Asaomah Gyan is deeply interested in keeping same positively strong and ongoing,” management of Gyan wrote Monday.

