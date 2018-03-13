C/R: Christ the King students protest over encroachment

Students of the Academy of Christ the King Senior High School in the Central regional capital Cape Coast on Monday protested over encroachment of their lands by some developers in the area.

The encroachment, they explain has left the school with little land for development as a lot of lessons in the school have to take place in the open due to the unavailability of land for construction of classrooms for the students.

A proposed classroom block has been shelved as the profile done by the contractor has been scuttled.

What the students say has forced them to forgo classes is the fact that the encroachers are even threatening them with death if they don’t vacate the area.

The proximity of the said encroaches to the school, the students explain is a security threat as some criminals they believe are operating from the illegally built structures attack them in the night.

Some students speaking to Starr News’ Central regional correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour stated that they would do everything possible to ensure that the encroachers are stopped by the city authorities.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM