First Lady calls on EIB Network to join anti-malaria campaign

The First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders, particularly the media in order to undertake great initiatives geared towards the promotion of quality healthcare delivery in the country.

She has specifically called on the EIB Network to partner her in an anti-malaria campaign aimed at decreasing the country’s infant mortality ratio.

She made the call Tuesday March 13, 2018 in Accra when some leaders and staff of the EIB Network paid her a visit.

The EIB Network entourage included; Chief Executive Officer, Nathan Anokye Adisi, Group Managing Editor, Eyram Bashan, GHOne TV’s News Editor, Nana Aba Anamoah, her deputy, Dansoa Awuku and other presenters and staff.

The team presented her with a bouquet and a cake as a gift for her birthday which fell on Monday March 12, 2018.

Speaking during the brief engagement, Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to the EIB team and called for concerted efforts in pushing the agenda for development, particularly in the area of health and gender.

She expressed optimism in collaborating with EIB to work on some projects.

The CEO of the EIB Network, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, assured the first lady of the network’s support to help promote initiatives that would help in developing the country.

On her part, the Group Managing Editor, Eyram Bashan, underscored the importance of quality healthcare and women empowerment to the growth of every country, noting that the Starr Woman project would also be associated with the first lady in changing lives.

The short meeting with the President’s wife was to also officially invite her to GHONE TV’s upcoming forum on menstrual hygiene, which seeks to bring together stakeholders to discuss pertinent issues concerning menstruation and menstrual hygiene in Ghana.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM