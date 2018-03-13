Ghana’s growth rate too high – Statistical Service

The Ghana Statistical Service has described Ghana’s population growth rate of 2.4 annually as too high and a national concern.

Ghana’s population is now estimated at 29.6 million up from the 24.5 million recorded during the 2010 population and Housing Census a Chief Statistician with the Ghana Statistical Service, David Kombat revealed Monday.

Ghana’s population has grown by more than 23 million people when the population was at less than six million at Independence in 1957.

Speaking on Morning Starr, the Principal Statistician of the Ghana Statistical Service, Mr. Godwin Gyebi told host Francis Abban that a lot of measures must be put in place by the government to control the country’s growth rate.

“The population of Ghana grows at an annual growth rate of 2.4…our growth rate is very high since we are hitting above 2%,” Mr. Gyebi said adding “We have to plan for other intervention to cater for the rising growth rate.”

Mr Gyebi added that the Ashanti region has the highest population followed by the Greater Accra region. According to him, Greater Accra has the highest concentration because of the size of the region.

Mr Gyebi stated that the country’s population consists of a youthful population of 38.8 percent adding that the youth must be provided with education and skills training to create an educated workforce to move the country forward.

Other indicators from the United Nation’s World Population Review Report (2017) estimated that life expectancy for females in Ghana is 64.2 years and that of male is 62.1 years, with fertility rate at 3.8 children per woman.

