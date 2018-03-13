© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Gov’t approves $8m for 2018 Women’s AFCON

By kobina welsing

Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has revealed that government has allocated $8 million for Ghana’s hosting of the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

Ghana will in November this year host the event for the first time.

Speaking at a press briefing Tuesday, Asiamah said government is keen to ensure a successful competition and has thus approved a budget of $8 million dollars for the competition.

“His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has approved an amount of $8m for the hosting of the 2018 Africa Women’s Championship.

“That will be used for the renovation of the stadia and other training facilities to be used for the tournament,” he added

Meanwhile, the Sports Minister also announced a package of $32,000 for the Black Queens if they win the 2018 WAFU Women’s Zone B Cup after defeating Nigeria in the finals.

The Minister said each member of the team will receive at least $1,000.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Michael Nsiah Otchere

