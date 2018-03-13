Groupe Ideal celebrates 450 women on International Women’s Day

Over 450 women, last week Thursday, received surprise goodies from Groupe Ideal as the world marked International Women’s Day (IWD).

They received beautiful gift bags and souvenirs to celebrate their social, economic, cultural and political achievements as women.

Celebrated on March 8 the world over, this year’s IWD celebration was under the theme: #PressforProgress.

Teams from First Trust Savings & Loans, Ideal Capital Partners and Ideal Finance; all subsidiaries of Groupe Ideal, stormed the streets of Accra to celebrate the regular hardworking woman on the all-important day.

The teams handed out gifts to women on their way to work, in trotros, private cars and taxis, hawkers, food sellers and women in shops and salons.

Women on the streets were not the only beneficiaries as customers who visited these Groupe Ideal’s subsidiaries on IWD were warmly greeted and offered a treat including candies and chocolates.

They also took photos with the IWD selfie pledge cards to pledge to change stereotypes and bias, to maintain a gender parity mindset, to forge the positive visibility of women amongst others.

Naa Ashorkor, Groupe Ideal PR, in a statement, said treats was the company’s way of letting their customers and women know they appreciate them.

“We at Groupe Ideal believe in giving back to the society. We do this all year round, but we are very excited about the International Women’s Day activities. We believe in the importance of the celebration of this day – which celebrates the social, cultural, economic and political achievements of women in the society,” she noted.

As a company, Groupe Ideal is always keen on giving back to society. Corporate Social Responsibility has been at the heart of its business and over the years, it has embarked on several activities to improve the lives of people in society.

On Valentine’s Day this year, staff and management of Groupe Ideal donated books, clothes, toys, assorted foodstuff, and cash to victims of child trafficking and Children at the Osu Doku Orphanage at Akuse in the Eastern region.

They also donated desks to Goi Basic School in February among others.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM