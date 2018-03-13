Kumasi: Bawumia’s security arrest fake soldier

The security detail of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, have arrested and handed over 23-year-old Sissey Ibrahim to the Police for impersonation.

Ibrahim, who claimed to be a student of the University of Ghana was arrested over the weekend at the Kumasi Airport in the Ashanti region during a visit by the Vice president.

Ibrahim posed as a military officer stationed at the Airport, according to Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako Justice.

Upon the arrival of the Vice president, Ibrahim was spotted in a military uniform at the airport. According to the Police, his demeanour was suspicious compelling the security of the Vice President to approach him.

During questioning by the Vice President’s security team, Ibrahim failed to respond positively.

He was quickly arrested and handed over to the Manhyia divisional Police divisional Command.

Ashanti regional Police commander COP Ken Yeboah who disclosed this added that Ibrahim is currently in Police custody assisting with investigations.

Bawumia was in Kumasi over the weekend to grace an Islamic programme at the Kumasi Central Mosque.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM