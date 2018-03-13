Minority pursues Adwoa Safo over GHc28m MASLOC cars

The Minority in Parliament has vowed to haul the Minister of State in charge of Procurement to the floor to answer questions on the purchase of some used vehicles at the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC).

The Dome Kwabenya MP is expected on the floor this week following a question filed by Ashaiman MP Ernest Norgbe.

In an interview with Starr News, Norgbe said the Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC Stephen Amoah procured 1,800 vehicles at the cost of over 28 million cedis under questionable circumstances.

The Minority is demanding that the procurement minister explains to the House the circumstances under which the vehicles were procured by MASLOC.

“I chanced on some letters that give me suspicion that the Chief Executive Stephen Amoah engaged in some corrupt practices, this is through single source procurement of some 1800 vehicles of 2011 models to be procured for Ghanaians.

“That is worth about 28.8 million Ghana cedis, so I am just inviting the in charge of public procurement to come and tell us, the method of procurement that Stephen Amoah used,” Norgbe told Starr FM’s Parliamentary correspondent Ibrahim Alhassan.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM