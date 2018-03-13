Pentecost Uni Graduate School relocates to Sowutuom

The Graduate School of the Pentecost University College has relocated to a newly refurbished facility at its Sowutuom campus.

According to management, the move is part of efforts to enhance the quality of teaching, learning and research.

The newly refurbished Graduate School has been fitted with modern facilities and is expected to provide graduate students with a new teaching and learning experience.

According to the Dean of the Graduate School and Vice Rector of the university college, Professor K.B. Omane-Antwi, the move marks a new era in the life of the university college.

“We are more than ever committed to improving the academic experience for students both in the areas of teaching and research. With the new facilities here including well stocked libraries we offer students a rewarding time,” he stated.

He revealed that the university continues to introduce new graduate degree programmes adding that PUC in collaboration with the University of Salford, a leading research university in the UK, had introduced MSc programmes in Accounting and Finance, Management, Procurement, Logistics & Supply Chain Management and Human Resource Development.

Pentecost University College, which was established in 2005 by the Church of Pentecost, has grown to become one of the leading private universities in Ghana with students drawn from all over the country.

It offers both undergraduate and graduate programmes in Business Administration, Communication Studies, Construction Engineering, IT, Nursing, Theology among others.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM