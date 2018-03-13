A/R: Police arrest Mampong Bosofour fuel station robbers

The Asante Mampong Divisional Police command in the Ashanti region has arrested five suspects for allegedly robbing a Total fuel station at Mampong Bosofour.

The suspects are; Inusah Brimah, Idrisu Amidu alias Jogo 34, Hamidu Zonogor 48, Kofi Bukari alias Mipellar 42 and Musah Haruna.

Announcing the arrest Tuesday March 13, 2018, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander COP Ken Yeboah said the suspects are of the Fulani descent.

The suspects, weeks ago attacked the fuel station staff at gunpoint leaving David Frimpong, the branch manager with degrees of injuries in the head.

Despite the police rushing timely to the scene after receiving a distress call from the victims, the suspects bolted.

Wielding guns and machetes, they made away with a cash sum of eleven thousand Ghana cedis (GH¢11,000.00) and five assorted mobile phones amidst gunshots.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM