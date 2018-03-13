Voltic appreciates waste pickers on Int’l Women’s Day

Given that women the world over play vital roles in the socio–economic development of communities, it is important for businesses to continuously empower and celebrate women for sustainable growth.

In commemoration of the International Women’s Day dubbed Press for Progress, Voltic GH Limited (Voltic), organized an event for plastic waste pickers in Kumasi under the theme, “Sustainable sanitation in Ghana – Celebrating the waste picker”.

The event, which is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 8 is set to empower, appreciate female waste pickers as well as provide some of the basic tools and health needs for their productivity. The activity also forms part of Voltic’s sustainability priorities to empower 1000 women in 2018.

To create awareness of the importance of waste pickers, Voltic employees joined over 300 waste pickers selected from various communities in Kumasi to participate in a cleaning exercise. Participants were then treated to a free health screening on Malaria, Typhoid Fever, Blood sugar, and Hepatitis B and C testing and vaccination as well as free NHIS registration.

The Public Affairs and Communication Manager of Voltic, Joyce Ahiadorme while addressing the women at the event congratulated the waste pickers for their continuous efforts in keeping the city clean while earning a decent income. She reiterated Voltic’s commitment to provide the needed support towards a sustainable environment.

She stated, “As a business, we are driven to ensure a sustainable waste management solution in the country. This informs Voltic’s emphasis on recycling as defined in our sustainability priorities. And because recycling starts with proper waste collection usually done by these waste pickers, we are here today to appreciate and empower women who play an unsung role in meeting this agenda. We shall continue to work with government and other stakeholders as we play our part in the National Sanitation Campaign”.

Under a coalition known as Ghana Recycling Initiatives by Private Enterprises (GRIPE), Voltic plays a key role in the cause to Integrate sustainable waste management solutions in Ghana. Voltic has also partnered Environment360 to establish Evolve – a successful community recycling programme which continuously undertakes activities to champion waste segregation awareness practices amongst Ghanaians.

The event was organized in partnership with Technology Without Borders (TWB) an NGO in Kumasi under its flagship programme – Recycle Up, and the Hepatitis B Foundation of Ghana with support from LUV FM, and Kumasi Land Fill site.

Speaking at the event, Edmund Arthur Brown, a representative of Recycle Up, stated that, “women waste pickers work hard to boost recycling efforts however they are marginalized. This project is timely and we are proud to collaborate with Voltic to undertake the exercise”.

Ms Ama Duku, who enjoyed the personal hygiene and financial planning talk session and could not hide her gratitude for the programme stated that, “today, I can take joy in my work. No one recognized me before so I had to shy away when picking with my hands. I haven’t seen a doctor in a long time but now I have learnt it is good to go for check-up and also save for my family. This new picking stick will help me so much. I am happy someone knows I am helping society. Thank you Voltic”.

Voltic since its establishment in 1995 has widely invested in life changing corporate social investments in the areas of health, sanitation, environment, education, women empowerment and rural developments as part of its contribution to the sustainable development of Ghana.

Voltic is one of the leading Beverages and Mineral Water Production Company in Ghana and a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM