Zylofon boss begs Stonebwoy over Paloma scuffle

The Chief Executive Officer of Zylofon Nana Appiah Mensah has apologised to Stonebwoy over the brawl between him and artiste manager Bulldog at the Paloma hotel in Accra.

In a tweet, the businessman said: “I apologize to team @stonebwoyb and all well-wishers for the unfortunate ill incident that occurred. The transport manager exercised a discretion characterized by reflex and over exuberance. An act I vehemently condemn and discourage from our society.”

The apology comes on the back of a scuffle between the Bhim nation president and some officials of Zylofon led by Bulldog at the Paloma hotel. Stonebwoy is reported to have fired gunshots as Bulldog and his team attempted to seize his vehicle.

The relationship between the ‘Mightytele’ singer and the record label has become frosty following the signing of rival Shatta Wale.

Meanwhile, respected sound engineer Appietus says management of record label Zylofon must be pardoned over the seeming confusion that has heralded their management of some artistes under their belt over the last few weeks.

“I’ll pardon Zylofon media because they’re young in the industry so they don’t know how to solve some of these things. Even if you are Stonebwoy or Shatta Wale, you need someone to manage you.

“I have seen artistes go down and not being called by event organizers due to irrelevance in show business. I will urge both of them to call their supporters to order because your fans can mislead you,” he told Giovani Caleb on the Starr Drive.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5fm