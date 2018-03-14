E/R: Residents fume over operations of brothel at Suhum

Residents of Suhum Kotokoli in the Eastern region are angry over the operations of a brothel which has been uncovered near Volta House.

Due to the existence of the brothel, illicit sex trade is on ascendancy in the area as both the young and old engage in commercial sex activities for a living.

The brothel currently accommodates about thirty (30) commercial sex workers between the ages of 20 to 40. Majority of them are not indigenes of the town but from areas such as the Krobo, Swedru, and parts of Accra.

The Commercial sex workers operate both day and night and with Ghc10 to Ghc60, one is guaranteed to enjoy a sexual intercourse for either short time or overnight depending on the amount.

The brothel attracts many men who come around to have sexual intercourse with the prostitutes even during the day.

Starr News’ Eastern regional Correspondent, Kojo Ansah who visited the brothel reports that the sex workers have cubicles where they ply their trade.

The sex workers sit in front of their cubicles in seductive dresses to attract their customers, a situation which sometimes leads to a fight among the prostitutes.

During engagements with the Prostitutes, they admitted engaging in the illicit sex trade due to hardship.

They, however, expressed willingness to quit the sex-for-money business if provided financial support to engage in other business ventures.

Residents in the area want the Police and Suhum Municipal Assembly to shut down the brothel due to its negative impact on the Suhum Township.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Suhum, Margret Darko and the Police Command in an interview said they are unaware of the existence of the brothel but assured to investigate.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah