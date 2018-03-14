© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Inflation hits 10.6% percent

By kobina welsing

The Consumer Price inflation has increased to 10.6 percent in February from 10.3 percent recorded in January.

The marginal increase is being attributed mainly to an increase in fuel prices.

Food inflation for February also rose to 7.2 percent from 6.8 percent the month before while non-food moved up to 12.2 percent.

Four regions namely Upper West, Brong Ahafo, Greater Accra and Ashanti regions recorded inflation rate higher than the national average of 10.6 percent.

Upper West recorded the highest rate of 11.7 percent followed by Brong Ahafo with 11.4.

The Upper East region recorded the lowest rate of 8.1 percent.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

 

