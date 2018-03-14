Opuni charged for causing Financial Loss

The Attorney General and Minister for Justice Gloria Akuffo has charged the former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) Dr. Stephen Opuni for causing financial loss to the state.

According to Information gathered by Starr News, a total of 27 charges have been levelled against the former Cocobod CEO.

Dr. Opuni has been charged with one Seidu Agongo.

His case will be up for hearing at the High Court in Accra on Friday, 23rd March 2018.

Dr. Opuni had his assets including his accounts, frozen by the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO), in February 2017.

Although reasons for the seizure were not officially communicated, sources revealed that EOCO is seeking to investigate the entire period that Dr. Opuni served as CEO of that critical state agency.

Specifically, government intends to probe some supposed fraudulent multi-million dollar contracts he’s believed to have signed before leaving office..

Mr. Opuni’s tenure was engrossed in several allegations of corruption and mismanagement of the cocoa sector, with his critics accusing him of running down the critical sector; which generates revenue for the country and employs millions of Ghanaians.

Dr. Opuni was on January 12, 2017, asked to leave office barely a week after the NPP government was inaugurated.

