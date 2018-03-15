3 jailed 2 years for indiscriminate dumping of refuse

The La Sanitation and Motor Court has sentenced three persons to eight months imprisonment each for indiscriminate dumping of refuse in some parts of Accra.

The three, Mawuli Kumodzie, Peter Nytel and Abdul Razak who were sentenced on their own plea were unable to pay a GH₵600.00 fine equivalent to 50 penalty units when they appeared before the court on Tuesday 13 March 2018, together with some four other persons for contravening Act 851 section 56 (a) and (b) of the Public Health Act 2012.

The prosecutor Nii Okaine Aryee, told the court presided over by Her Ladyship Juliet Duduo that the accused persons were arrested by the Assembly’s taskforce on 12th March, 2018 at about 4:30am while on their routine walks around the central business district for dumping refuse at unauthorized places.

The four namely; Diana Doudu,19, Regina Tsotsoo Money, 41, Elizabeth Serwaa 47, Grace Akolatse, 38, however managed to pay the GHC600 fine each totaling GHC4,200.

However, the cases of Sulley Muntari, 21, Mathew Akrofi 45, Michael Oko 24 and Hakeem Salifu 26 have been adjouned to 5th Apirl 2018.

As part of efforts to improve sanitation in the city, the AMA has deployed its taskforce to patrol the city during the night and at dawn as those are the times some people dump their rubbish on the streets.

The assembly is therefore urging city dwellers to be disciplined and desist from acts that are against the Assembly’s bye laws or risk being prosecuted.

